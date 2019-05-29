EXO Member D.O. Will Enlist in the Military in July

EXO‘s Do Kyung-Soo, better known as D.O., is enlisting in the military.

The 26-year-old South Korean boy band member will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on July 1, according to Korean news outlets on Thursday (May 30).

While he still has time before required enlistment in the military, and can defer enlistment five times by 2021 when he is 28 years old, he is choosing to complete his duties as soon as possible.

His EXO bandmate, Xiumin, enlisted on May 7.

“EXO’s D.O. is enlisting in July. D.O. applied to serve in the military and received the notice for his July 1 enlistment date today, and is planning to faithfully serve as an active duty soldier. With Xiumin’s enlistment on May 7 and with the process of military enlistments now starting for EXO, D.O. expressed his will to fulfill his military duties as soon as possible and applied after fully discussing it with the agency and his members. He hopes to enlist quietly, so we will respect his wishes and not reveal the time and location of his enlistment as well as hold any separate events on the day [of his enlistment],” the statement from his agency reads. (English translation via Soompi.)