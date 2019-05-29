Top Stories
Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:58 pm

Flo Rida Feat. E-40 & Sage The Gemini: 'Snack' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Flo Rida Feat. E-40 & Sage The Gemini: 'Snack' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Flo Rida is back with a new bop called “Snack” featuring E-40 and Sage the Gemini, which you can listen to right here!

The 39-year-old entertainer dropped his latest track on Wednesday (May 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Flo Rida

Flo is heading out on the road with Nelly and TLC all summer, starting on July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He’ll be making tour stops in Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Boston and Chicago before wrapping up in Irvine, California on August 31. Click here for ticket information.

Watch the video and read the lyrics for “Snack” inside…
