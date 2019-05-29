Halsey Broke Her Toe Trying to Save a Butterfly!
Halsey just broke her toe trying to save an animal!
The 24-year-old singer took to her Twitter to recount the events that left her with a bruised up middle toe.
“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead,” Halsey explained, including a photo of her foot.
She added, “I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts.”
We hope Halsey recovers quickly!
