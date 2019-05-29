Top Stories
Wed, 29 May 2019 at 4:58 pm

Halsey Broke Her Toe Trying to Save a Butterfly!

Halsey Broke Her Toe Trying to Save a Butterfly!

Halsey just broke her toe trying to save an animal!

The 24-year-old singer took to her Twitter to recount the events that left her with a bruised up middle toe.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead,” Halsey explained, including a photo of her foot.

She added, “I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts.”

We hope Halsey recovers quickly!
