Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks Perform at Gucci's After Party in Rome

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks snap a pic with creative director Alessandro Michele inside Gucci’s Cruise 2020 After Party on Tuesday night (May 28) in Rome, Italy.

The two musicians were the featured performers of the night at the private party, which followed the chic fashion presentation, and was held at in Palazzo Brancaccio.

On top of Harry performing with Stevie, other performers included Deerhunter co-founder Bradford Cox and Zumi Rosow as DJs.

Other celeb guests included Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Saoirse Ronan, and Zoe Saldana.

