Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:51 am

Hilary Duff Couples Up With Fiance Matthew Koma For Coffee Date

Hilary Duff Couples Up With Fiance Matthew Koma For Coffee Date

Hilary Duff and fiance Matthew Koma kicked their day off with a coffee date!

The 31-year-old Younger actress and the 31-year-old musician were spotted while making a stop at Alfred Coffee on Monday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Hilary looked cute in a white turtleneck sweater and jeans while Matthew opted for a vintage tee and bomber jacket.

Later that day, Hilary took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo with their daughter Banks and her seven-year-old son Luca, all dressed up in onesies.

“2 🦖’s + 2 🦄’s = 🌪,” Hilary captioned the pic.

Check out the cute family photo…
