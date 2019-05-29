Hilary Duff Couples Up With Fiance Matthew Koma For Coffee Date
Hilary Duff and fiance Matthew Koma kicked their day off with a coffee date!
The 31-year-old Younger actress and the 31-year-old musician were spotted while making a stop at Alfred Coffee on Monday (May 29) in Los Angeles.
Hilary looked cute in a white turtleneck sweater and jeans while Matthew opted for a vintage tee and bomber jacket.
Later that day, Hilary took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo with their daughter Banks and her seven-year-old son Luca, all dressed up in onesies.
“2 🦖’s + 2 🦄’s = 🌪,” Hilary captioned the pic.
