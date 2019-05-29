Hugh Jackman Gets Mobbed By Fans While Arriving in Ireland

Hugh Jackman was all smiles while arriving in Dublin!

The 50-year-old actor was spotted while making his way through Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in Dublin, Ireland.

Hugh is currently in the city for his world tour, where he is performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and The Boy From Oz.

While on tour, Hugh is making sure to make time to hit the gym!

He took to his Instagram to share a photo while lifting weights during some downtime.

