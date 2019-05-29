Top Stories
Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:16 pm

Hugh Jackman Gets Mobbed By Fans While Arriving in Ireland

Hugh Jackman Gets Mobbed By Fans While Arriving in Ireland

Hugh Jackman was all smiles while arriving in Dublin!

The 50-year-old actor was spotted while making his way through Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in Dublin, Ireland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Hugh is currently in the city for his world tour, where he is performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and The Boy From Oz.

While on tour, Hugh is making sure to make time to hit the gym!

He took to his Instagram to share a photo while lifting weights during some downtime.

Check it out…
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman mobbed by fans in ireland 01
hugh jackman mobbed by fans in ireland 02
hugh jackman mobbed by fans in ireland 03
hugh jackman mobbed by fans in ireland 04
hugh jackman mobbed by fans in ireland 05
hugh jackman mobbed by fans in ireland 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hugh Jackman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr