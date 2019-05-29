Top Stories
Wed, 29 May 2019 at 12:46 am

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson Bring 'SheWork' to Life to Promote 'Broad City'!

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson Bring 'SheWork' to Life to Promote 'Broad City'!

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are bringing Broad City to life!

The ladies set up their “SheWork,” smoker-friendly outdoor space as a pop-up Emmy For Your Consideration campaign to promote the final season of their hit show on Tuesday afternoon (May 28) in New York City.

“SheWork” was an idea Ilana‘s character devised to provide people with an outdoor, urban work space for a fee.

The ladies even set up the space with snacks and free WiFi, giving fan a chance to hang out and take selfies with them.

Later in the night, Ilana and Abbi attended a more official panel conversation with moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

All five seasons of Broad City are available for streaming on Hulu.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies promoting their show…
