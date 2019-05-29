Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose &amp; She's Explaining the Reason Why

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining the Reason Why

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 1:06 pm

Issa Rae on 'Insecure's Impact: 'We Haven't Really Had Our Stories Told in a Modern Way'

Issa Rae on 'Insecure's Impact: 'We Haven't Really Had Our Stories Told in a Modern Way'

Issa Rae is all smiles as she strikes a pose backstage at the For Your Consideration screening and panel for her hit series Insecure held at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on Tuesday (May 28) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress and creator was joined at the event by her co-stars Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Yvonne Orji, director Prentice Penny and moderator Robin Thede.

“I think it just reflects a part of black womanhood that hasn’t been reflected for a while,” Issa expressed about the show’s impact. “I mean, you mentioned Girlfriends, that was like about 20 years ago, and we haven’t really had our stories told in a modern, successful way recently. That’s also not to say that it represents all of black womanhood — or all of womanhood — it could never, but it is the slice. And I’m just grateful that people respond to it, because they could easily see it and be like, ‘That’s not me, f*ck this show!’ But a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, this is me,’ and that’s cool.”
Just Jared on Facebook
issa rae on insecures impact we havent really had our stories told in a modern way 01
issa rae on insecures impact we havent really had our stories told in a modern way 02
issa rae on insecures impact we havent really had our stories told in a modern way 03
issa rae on insecures impact we havent really had our stories told in a modern way 04
issa rae on insecures impact we havent really had our stories told in a modern way 05

Credit: Jeff Kravitz; Photos: FilmMagic For HBO
Posted to: Issa Rae, Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Yvonne Orji

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr