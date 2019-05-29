Issa Rae on 'Insecure's Impact: 'We Haven't Really Had Our Stories Told in a Modern Way'

Issa Rae is all smiles as she strikes a pose backstage at the For Your Consideration screening and panel for her hit series Insecure held at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on Tuesday (May 28) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress and creator was joined at the event by her co-stars Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Yvonne Orji, director Prentice Penny and moderator Robin Thede.

“I think it just reflects a part of black womanhood that hasn’t been reflected for a while,” Issa expressed about the show’s impact. “I mean, you mentioned Girlfriends, that was like about 20 years ago, and we haven’t really had our stories told in a modern, successful way recently. That’s also not to say that it represents all of black womanhood — or all of womanhood — it could never, but it is the slice. And I’m just grateful that people respond to it, because they could easily see it and be like, ‘That’s not me, f*ck this show!’ But a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, this is me,’ and that’s cool.”