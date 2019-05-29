James Corden Performs 'Les Miserables' During Crosswalk the Musical in Paris!

Top Stories
Wed, 29 May 2019 at 12:23 pm

James Corden just filmed the latest version of Crosswalk the Musical in Paris!

The Late Late Show host was spotted working on his own version of Les Miserables near the Arc de Triomphe on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in Paris, France.

During the taping, James performed a number of songs from the musical, including a scene dressed up as Fantine, where he could be seen chopping off chunks of his wig.

Make sure to check out his most recent Crosswalk the Musical with the Aladdin cast!
Photos: Backgrid
