Jane Fonda Reveals She Suffered Nervous Breakdown While Filming 'Grace & Frankie'

Jane Fonda went through a difficult time while filming the first season of Grace & Frankie.

The 81-year-old actress opened up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday (May 29).

“It took me a long time to figure out [my relationship to this character]. I had a nervous breakdown during the first season, and I discovered it’s because the very first episode our husbands tell us that they are going to leave us after 40 years and marry each other and that triggered abandonment,” she explained.

“It was a big trigger, and I didn’t realize that a character in a comedy could actually trigger something very profound. And so I love her, and I learned to invite her into the room.”

She also opened up about her similarities and differences to her character on the hit Netflix series.

“After the first season, I couldn’t have written a backstory for her; and then I wrote 30 pages without ever stopping. But I don’t really want to have to be anything like her. We have too much in common as it is.”

For more from Jane, head to HollywoodReporter.com.