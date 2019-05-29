Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 8:34 am

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Reveals His Tumors Have Shrunk By More Than 50 Percent

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Reveals His Tumors Have Shrunk By More Than 50 Percent

Back in March, Alex Trebek revealed he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer, and now, he’s revealing some amazing news.

According to doctors, the 78-year-old Jeopardy game show host is in “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Alex told People. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” Alex said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

He added, “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Trebek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr