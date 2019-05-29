Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Reveals His Tumors Have Shrunk By More Than 50 Percent

Back in March, Alex Trebek revealed he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer, and now, he’s revealing some amazing news.

According to doctors, the 78-year-old Jeopardy game show host is in “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Alex told People. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” Alex said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

He added, “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”