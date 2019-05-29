Top Stories
Wed, 29 May 2019 at 6:03 pm

John Legend Dons Skeleton Shirt While Out With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Dons Skeleton Shirt While Out With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make a stylish exit from their apartment!

The 40-year-old “Love Me Now” singer and the 33-year-old model were spotted stepping out on Wednesday (May 29) in New York City.

Chrissy wore a black top with ripped blue jeans, a long black coat, black heels, oversized shades, a black and silver hat, and a black Balenciaga purse.

John donned a skeleton-printed button-up shirt with black pants, white sneakers, and a gold watch.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
