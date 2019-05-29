Jonas Brothers Get Asked About Their Purity Rings by Miley Cyrus

The Jonas Brothers stop by Kiss FM Studios on Wednesday morning (May 29) in London, England.

The trio – Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas – also swung by Capital FM to talk about their new music.

During the interview, Miley Cyrus slipped in a question for the guys about their purity rings.

“Did it feel so good taking off your purity rings, and did it feel so good taking off your purity rings?” she asked them.

“Um, yea,” Joe responded.

Skip to minute 9:00 to watch!