Jordan Fisher Is Engaged to Girlfriend Ellie Woods!

Dancing with the Stars season 25 winner Jordan Fisher and his girlfriend Ellie Woods are engaged!

The 25-year-old actor took two months to plan the proposal, which took place in their hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. Ellie, 20, and Jordan first became friends when he was only 13 years old and their friendship later bloomed into romance.

“It was the biggest surprise of my life!” Ellie told People about the proposal. “I’m a very hard person to surprise so the fact that he pulled it off, kudos to you, babe.”

“It’s a really special place for us, and when we started to pull into the neighborhood he was just going on about how we’ve been friends for so long, and I wasn’t really picking up on it,” Ellie continued about the proposal. “Then we pulled into my parents’ house and I was like, ‘What is that?’ We stopped, got out of the car and Jordan walked me to our backyard where there’s a little deck over the pond.”

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!