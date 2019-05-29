Top Stories
Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

17 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Were Adopted

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Josh Duhamel Films With Friends During Brentwood Hike

Josh Duhamel Films With Friends During Brentwood Hike

It looks like Josh Duhamel is hard at work on a new project!

The 46-year-old Love, Simon actor was spotted filming with friends during a hike on a sunny Wednesday (May 29) in Brentwood, Calif.

He kept it casual in a gray t-shirt, black pants, black boots, glasses, and a backwards white baseball cap, holding onto a hot drink and a camera.

Over the weekend, Josh and actress Rebekah Graf were spotted on a date together.

Check out Josh‘s Instagram post in honor of Memorial Day earlier this week below.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Josh Duhamel

