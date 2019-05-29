Julianne Hough Flashes Toned Midriff Leaving the Gym!

Julianne Hough flashes the peace sign for photographers as she heads back to her car as she leaves the gym on Monday afternoon (May 27) in Studio City, Calif.

The 30-year-old America’s Got Talent judge showed off her toned midriff in a maroon sports bra and olive-colored leggings for her afternoon workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Last week, Julianne was spotted getting some work done at her office in Los Angeles before enjoying her long Memorial Day Weekend.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm ET on NBC!