Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Looking good, Justin Bieber!

The 25-year-old “Love Yourself” singer was spotted going shirtless for a workout on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

He appeared to be working out his back and shoulders with resistance bands as he showcased his tattooed body.

Justin donned black shorts over his Calvin Klein boxers, colorful sneakers, and Supreme socks.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka ..” Justin shared on Instagram over the weekend along with a photo of himself and wife Hailey Bieber, adding, “New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️.”