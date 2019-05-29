Top Stories
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Are Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Still Together?

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 7:53 pm

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Looking good, Justin Bieber!

The 25-year-old “Love Yourself” singer was spotted going shirtless for a workout on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

He appeared to be working out his back and shoulders with resistance bands as he showcased his tattooed body.

Justin donned black shorts over his Calvin Klein boxers, colorful sneakers, and Supreme socks.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka ..” Justin shared on Instagram over the weekend along with a photo of himself and wife Hailey Bieber, adding, “New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️.”
