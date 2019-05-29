Katy Perry Teases New Single 'Never Really Over' With Trailer - Watch Here!

Katy Perry is teasing her new music!

The 34-year-old Witness pop superstar announced that she’s releasing a new single called “Never Really Over” on Friday (May 31), and now we have an official teaser trailer.

“It’s a place you go to heal your heart and let go of any remnants of energy from older relationships,” a voice narrates in the clip. “A place of tranquility and sequencity. A place to unite throughout broken hearts, a place to learn that there’s a push and pull to healing – and though while sometimes it can feel like those old relationships will never really be over. Through the activities and surroundings you’ll learn to heal and finally let it go.”

Katy Perry – Never Really Over (Trailer)