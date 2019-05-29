Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Lady Gaga Launches Haus of Gaga Exhibition in Las Vegas - Watch!

Lady Gaga Launches Haus of Gaga Exhibition in Las Vegas - Watch!

Lady Gaga is bringing her Little Monsters closer to her creations!

The 33-year-old Joanne pop diva will be putting her merchandise and memorabilia on display in a special Haus of Gaga Las Vegas collection curated by Nicola Formichetti beginning on Thursday (May 30) at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“Welcome to #HausOfGagaLV at @parkmgm. Haus Of Gaga / Las Vegas is an evolving space that will transport visitors through the history and vision of the Haus Of Gaga, featuring exclusive merch and memorabilia. Curated by @nicolaformichetti. Opens tomorrow at 12PM PT. #GagaVegas,” the official account for the collection declares.

Watch a preview!

Pictured below: Nicola Formichetti, Aquaria and more guests attend the Haus of Gaga opening at Park MGM on Wednesday (May 29) in Las Vegas.
Photos: Getty Images
