Lady Gaga Launches Haus of Gaga Exhibition in Las Vegas - Watch!

Lady Gaga is bringing her Little Monsters closer to her creations!

The 33-year-old Joanne pop diva will be putting her merchandise and memorabilia on display in a special Haus of Gaga Las Vegas collection curated by Nicola Formichetti beginning on Thursday (May 30) at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“Welcome to #HausOfGagaLV at @parkmgm. Haus Of Gaga / Las Vegas is an evolving space that will transport visitors through the history and vision of the Haus Of Gaga, featuring exclusive merch and memorabilia. Curated by @nicolaformichetti. Opens tomorrow at 12PM PT. #GagaVegas,” the official account for the collection declares.

Watch a preview!

Pictured below: Nicola Formichetti, Aquaria and more guests attend the Haus of Gaga opening at Park MGM on Wednesday (May 29) in Las Vegas.