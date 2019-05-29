Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 11:12 am

Lamar Odom Says He Had a Double Date with Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Lamar Odom has revealed that he once went on a double date with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Lamar explained that the double date went down when he was dating his ex girlfriend Taraji P. Henson.

“On the night of the Golden Globes, Taraji and I went to a restaurant and had dinner with her Benjamin Button costar Brad Pitt and his wife, Angelina Jolie,” Lamar wrote in his new memoir “Darkness to Light.”

Lamar then told Us Weekly that during that double date, he felt like he had a “you made it” moment.

He also spoke about his relationship with Taraji, saying, “I think just to get that love from a black woman, and their perspective of life from her point of view, was important for me at that point in time. Yeah, it was authentic, me and Taraji’s connection. It was authentic. There was no bulls—t about it.”
Photos: Getty
