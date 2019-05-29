Top Stories
Cara Delevingne &amp; Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Are Miranda Lambert &amp; Husband Brendan McLoughlin Still Together?

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 6:22 pm

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham is taking it all off for a good cause.

The 33-year-old Girls alum posted a picture of herself without clothes on her Instagram on Wednesday (May 29) with a call to action: comment on the post to raise money for a substance and alcohol addiction program.

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself. I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked. Okay, GO! For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @FriendlyHouseLA, a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction. So guys, be liberal with your self-praise…💵,” she wrote on the post.

