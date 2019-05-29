Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham is taking it all off for a good cause.

The 33-year-old Girls alum posted a picture of herself without clothes on her Instagram on Wednesday (May 29) with a call to action: comment on the post to raise money for a substance and alcohol addiction program.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself. I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked. Okay, GO! For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @FriendlyHouseLA, a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction. So guys, be liberal with your self-praise…💵,” she wrote on the post.

To comment on the post, click here.

See Lena‘s post inside…