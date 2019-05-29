Meet 'The InBetween' Star Harriet Dyer with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s the day of the premiere for NBC’s new series The InBetween and we caught up with star Harriet Dyer to learn more about her!

This is the first big American project for the Aussie actress and she’s certainly one to watch.

In the new series, Harriet plays a woman who can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems… whether she likes it or not. She agrees to use her abilities to help a detective friend solve a puzzling murder.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Harriet:

1. I am from Australia, from the top east corner bit with crocodiles and retirees.

2. I was born very cross eyed and had corrective surgery at 1 which included popping them out. You can see it when I’m tired and sometimes we need to do another take because one of my eyes has gone to lunch.

3. I didn’t expect ever to be the lead of an NBC drama so shooting it was very stressful due to my imposter syndrome.

4. I studied tap dancing for 15 years and really need to get back into it, just ask my mum.

5. I was music captain at my high school and in every choir and band you could physically be in in one week …. so not many boyfriends. Imagine the opposite of a cheerleader.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

6. My dad was an injury lawyer and I used to prank call his office with a little old lady voice and say that I slipped over in the shopping center and wanted a billion dollars.

7. After watching Peter Pan when I was 5, my sister and I attempted to fly. I crashed into a coffee table and my nose had to be sewn back on my face by a plastic surgeon. I have a scar that is very visible and people have mistaken it for a bad nose job. As if I would choose this nose.

8. People make fun of my hands because it looks like have no bones in them. Disney Princess floppy hands if you will.

9. I have a rescue dog called Walter who is part weasel part sea otter and he is really terrible at fetch. Tips welcome.

10. I get sweaty when I write facts about me.

Make sure to watch The InBetween this summer on Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.