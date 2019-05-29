Moby Cancels Book Tour Amid Natalie Portman Controversy

Moby is no longer going on his Then It Fell Apart book tour across the U.K. and Ireland.

“Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events,” reads a note on his official website on Wednesday (May 29).

“I’m going to go away for awhile,” he added on his Instagram.

“But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault. I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me. Thank you, and I’m sorry.”

The news comes after Moby apologized to Natalie Portman in a statement for writing about his relationship with the actress without telling her beforehand.

As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he wrote.

