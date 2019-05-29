Mod Sun Wants Bella Thorne To Pick Up Her Things Or Else He's Selling Them

Mod Sun needs ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, to come and pick up her things.

While out in Los Angeles this week, the rapper ran into TooFab and shared that Bella hasn’t picked up any of her things from their shared storage unit yet.

“It’s at the storage unit, the Mod Sun storage unit… I figured if she doesn’t get it soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin e-Bay site,” he joked.

Mod also opened up about rekindling his relationship with Bella at some point, which he shut down pretty quickly.

“The future is so unpredictable, but at this point, I’m doing SO well… So I can’t, I can’t,” he shared. “[I'm in a] totally different place, like, really bad.”

Mod and Bella ended their relationship last month.