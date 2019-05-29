MTV Retracts Jason Mitchell's Movie & TV Awards Nomination Following Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell is losing out on his MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination following misconduct allegations.

The 32-year-old actor was fired from The Chi and dropped by his agent and manager after multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Jason was originally up for Best Performance in a Show for his role on The Chi, but will no longer be in the running.

“In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety.

The remaining nominees are Emilia Clarke, Elisabeth Moss, Gina Rodriguez and Kiernan Shipka.

The show will air on June 17th at 9 PM ET/PT.