'Nailed It' Host Nicole Byer Calls Out Netflix in Now-Deleted Tweets

Nicole Byer took to Twitter on Tuesday (May 28) to call out Netflix for the “f–ked up and disrespectful” way that the streaming service was promoting her cooking show Nailed It on their app.

A fan tweeted out a photo of the Netflix thumbnail for Nailed It, which featured chef Jacques Torres and assistant director Weston Bahr, who hands out the trophy to the winning contestant each episode.

Nicole is the clear star of the show and she took to Twitter to point out that two white men were being used to promote the show instead of her, a black woman.

“If Netflix didn’t sign my checks and give me a huge platform and opportunity to showcase my comedy. I would talk about how f–ked up and disrespectful this is to me a black woman. Also how black women are a lot of times erased from many different conversations,” Nicole wrote in a now-deleted tweet (via E! News).

“I would talk about how it makes me know my true value as the host of the show where I work incredibly hard to elevate the material given to me. Lot of moments people love are improvised,” she continued. “I would talk about how this essentially white washing for more views. But they sign my checks and I’m honestly so happy and greatful [sic] to and for the show and no sarcasm I love my job and wish to keep it so I’ll be quiet.”

“To be clear. I know there are thumbnails with and without my face… This one just seems for lack of a better word deliberate. Again I love my job,” she concluded.

Nicole later deleted the tweets after she spoke to an executive. She explained: