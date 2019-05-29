Nicole Kidman & Ansel Elgort Star in 'The Goldfinch's First Trailer - Watch Here!

Nicole Kidman looks a little annoyed in this first footage from her upcoming movie, The Goldfinch.

The movie centers on Theodore Decker, who survived a terrorist bombing at an art museum when he was a child, that also killed his mother.

The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day…a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.

Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard and Oakes Fegley also star in the film, out in theaters on September 13th.