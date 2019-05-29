Nicole Kidman Gushes About Husband Keith Urban's Support While Filming 'Darker' Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies'!

Nicole Kidman is appreciative of her husband, Keith Urban.

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about her relationship with the superstar musician at the premiere of Big Little Lies Season 2 in New York City on Wednesday (May 29).

When asked about his support throughout the tough storylines on the show, she said to Entertainment Tonight: “And on season two, which I can’t really talk about now…but, yeah.”

“I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him. I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very — I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

She also explained what to expect in the next season.

“It’s darker, but I’m always reluctant because that always makes people go, ‘Ooh.’ It explores deeply the different states of being of these women and their partners and their relationships and their families and their children, and I think that’s a wonderful thing to not skim. It’s still entertaining. There’s an enormous amount of humor. Not so much coming from me. Very much coming from Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata (Laura Dern).”

Big Little Lies Season 2 premieres on June 9 on HBO.