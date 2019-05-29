Pregnant Krysten Ritter Shows Off Large Baby Bump at 'Jessica Jones' Premiere!

Krysten Ritter walks the red carpet at the season three premiere of her Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Tuesday (May 28) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old pregnant actress is currently expecting her first child with longtime love Adam Granduciel.

Krysten was joined at the premiere by co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, and more.

The third and final season of the Netflix series will be released on June 14. A trailer and first look photos from the episodes were just released.

FYI: Krysten is wearing a Rodarte x Universal Standard dress and Stella Luna shoes.

