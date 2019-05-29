Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 1:38 am

Pregnant Krysten Ritter Shows Off Large Baby Bump at 'Jessica Jones' Premiere!

Pregnant Krysten Ritter Shows Off Large Baby Bump at 'Jessica Jones' Premiere!

Krysten Ritter walks the red carpet at the season three premiere of her Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Tuesday (May 28) at the ArcLight in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old pregnant actress is currently expecting her first child with longtime love Adam Granduciel.

Krysten was joined at the premiere by co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, and more.

The third and final season of the Netflix series will be released on June 14. A trailer and first look photos from the episodes were just released.

FYI: Krysten is wearing a Rodarte x Universal Standard dress and Stella Luna shoes.

30+ pictures inside of Krysten Ritter and more at the premiere…

