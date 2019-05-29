Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do!

Prince Harry was spotted doing something you probably wouldn’t expect of a royal…he flew on a commercial airline.

It’s always assumed that the royals would take private planes when they travel around, but the 34-year-old royal was seen on a recent British Airways flight from Rome, Italy to London, England.

A passenger on the same flight spotted the Prince, and posted some photos to a travel Facebook group.

“I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired. The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me,” the Facebook user wrote. “Finally my brain clicks and I realize, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome. He was at a polo tournament. He politely smiled and said hi when he realized I knew who he was.”

You can see the photos of Prince Harry on the flight right here!
Photos: Getty
