Wed, 29 May 2019 at 1:28 pm

Prince Harry Joins Grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace Garden Party!

Prince Harry Joins Grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace Garden Party!

Prince Harry is dapper as he mingles with guests during his grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace on (May 29) in London, England.

The 37-year-old royal, who welcomed son Archie Harrison with Meghan Markle on May 6, made his way from his home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to Buckingham Palace for two afternoon engagements.

The Queen and Harry, who is a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, first met with ICC Cricket World Cup team captains ahead of their opening party on the Mall.

The ICC Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, will kick off on Thursday and see the top 10 teams from around the world compete.

After the meeting, the Queen and Harry put on their formal wear at the third Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

