Reese Witherspoon Says Books Offer 'Better Spectrum of the Female Experience' Than Film & TV!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she waves to photographers while making her way inside the Good Morning America studios on Wednesday morning (May 29) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress is in town to promote the upcoming second season of Big Little Lies, which returns to HBO on Sunday, June 9th at 9pm ET.

The day before, Reese was spotted arriving at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah where she talked Big Little Lies and her production company Hello Sunshine.

“A few years ago I just decided I was sick and tired of reading terrible parts for women, and if it wasn’t good enough for me and it wasn’t good enough for my friends, it wasn’t good enough for my daughter to be watching how women were represented in the world,” Reese told Noah. “So I just decided to do I myself. I started buying books and turning them into TV shows. I just finished one with Jennifer Anniston, for Apple, and I’m starting my next one next week with Kerry Washington, based on a book called Little Fires Everywhere.”

“I think there’s a better spectrum of the female experience than what we’re really seeing in film and TV,” Reese continued. “The emergence of streaming has made the opportunity to broaden the storytelling for women and for every person that feels like that haven’t seen themselves represented in film. It’s a great time to be a creator.”



Reese Witherspoon on ‘Big Little Lies’ & Broadening Storytelling for Women