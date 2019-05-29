Reese Witherspoon Steps Out in Style to Promote 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Reese Witherspoon greets fans as she arrives at the studio for her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress looked chic in a pair of sunglasses along with a black dress and coordinating pumps as she arrived for her interview.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese stopped by the show to promote the upcoming second season of Big Little Lies.

Big Little Lies returns to HBO on Sunday, June 9th at 9pm ET!

FYI: Reese is wearing a Roland Mouret dress.

10+ pictures inside of Reese Witherspoon stepping out in NYC…