Ron Howard Gets Star Support at 'Pavarotti' NYC Premiere!

Ron Howard is all smiles as he hits the carpet at the special red carpet screening of his brand new documentary Pavarotti held at the iPic Theater on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

The 65-year-old Oscar-winning director was joined at the event by Harry Connick Jr. and his daughters Georgia and Charlotte Connick, Patti Smith, Cuba Gooding Jr., Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Key, Martha Stewart and Nicoletta Mantovani, who was married to Luciano Pavarotti.

The after party was held at the new restaurant R17, The Roof of Pier 17.

Pavarotti is a riveting film that lifts the curtain on the icon who brought opera to the people. Ron puts audiences front row center for an exploration of The Voice…The Man…The Legend.

Pavarotti hits select theaters on June 7th – Watch the trailer!



PAVAROTTI – Official Trailer – HD