Rooney Mara's Diamond Ring Sparks Joaquin Phoenix Engagement Rumors!

Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix engaged?!

The 34-year-old actress sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand ring finger as she did some grocery shopping on Friday afternoon (May 24) in Los Angeles.

A few days later, Rooney and the 44-year-old actor stepped out for an afternoon karate class, where she was seen wearing the ring again.

The couple has been quietly dating since 2016 while they started working on the movie Mary Magdalene.

