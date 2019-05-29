Sarah Jessica Parker Supports Husband Matthew Broderick at 'The Starry Messenger' Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out to show support for husband Matthew Broderick!

The 54-year-old actress attended a press night for The Starry Messenger on Wednesday (May 29) at Wyndham’s Theatre in London, England.

Matthew is currently making his West End debut in the production, which he originally starred in during its Off-Broadway premiere in 2009.

The Starry Messenger follows an astronomer who feels a closer connection to the starry night sky than his job or wife. But a chance meeting with a single mother forces him to reevaluate his life.

The play kicked off its 13-week at Wyndham’s Theatre earlier this month.