Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 5:00 am

Simon Baker Plays Fetch with His Dog in Australia

Simon Baker Plays Fetch with His Dog in Australia

Simon Baker tosses a frisbee across the park for his dog to catch on Monday afternoon (May 27) in Sydney, Australia.

The 49-year-old former The Mentalist star kept things cool in a navy windbreaker, orange shorts, and white sneakers for his day at the park with his dog.

After playing fetch with his dog, Simon met up with wife Rebecca as they stopped by a local shop to pick up some groceries for dinner.

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Rebecca Rigg, Simon Baker

