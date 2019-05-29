Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sophie Turner is shocked at learning a potential plot spoiler dating all the way back to the first Game of Thrones poster!

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress was doing an interview with her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain for Metro when she was asked about any foreshadowing in the beginning of the series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

“Did you know the poster for the first season, you know what’s on it? So it’s your papa on the throne [Ned Stark], and there’s a raven on the throne to his right,” Jessica explains.

“Oh!” Sophie says, gasping.

If you didn’t know, the last episode of the show saw Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), or The Three Eyed Raven, take the throne.

Watch her reaction!