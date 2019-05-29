Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 10:27 pm

Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, & Jamie Bell Arrive in Style for 'Rocketman' NYC Premiere!

Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, & Jamie Bell Arrive in Style for 'Rocketman' NYC Premiere!

The guys of Rocketman hit the silver carpet for the premiere of their new movie on Wednesday night (May 29) at the in Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Taron Egerton joined co-stars Richard Madden and new dad Jamie Bell at the latest screening of their Elton John biopic.

Also stepping out for the premiere was fellow cast mate Bryce Dallas Howard and Elton‘s husband David Furnish along with Darren Criss, tennis legend Billie Jean King, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, Gayle King, Cuba Gooding Jr, and designer Valentino Garavani.

Rocketman hits theaters on Friday, May 31. You can listen to the soundtrack here!

FYI: Richard is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit. Darren is wearing a Dior suit and Christian Louboutin boots.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 01
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 02
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 03
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 04
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 05
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 06
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 07
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 08
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 09
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 10
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 11
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 12
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 13
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 14
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 15
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 16
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 17
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 18
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 19
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 20
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 21
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 22
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 23
taron egerton richard madden jamie bell rocketman premiere nyc 24

Photos: Getty Images, INSTAR
Posted to: Billie Jean King, Bryce Dallas Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr, Darren Criss, David Furnish, Gayle King, Jamie Bell, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Valentino Garavani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr