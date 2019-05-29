Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, & Jamie Bell Arrive in Style for 'Rocketman' NYC Premiere!

The guys of Rocketman hit the silver carpet for the premiere of their new movie on Wednesday night (May 29) at the in Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.



Taron Egerton joined co-stars Richard Madden and new dad Jamie Bell at the latest screening of their Elton John biopic.

Also stepping out for the premiere was fellow cast mate Bryce Dallas Howard and Elton‘s husband David Furnish along with Darren Criss, tennis legend Billie Jean King, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, Gayle King, Cuba Gooding Jr, and designer Valentino Garavani.

Rocketman hits theaters on Friday, May 31. You can listen to the soundtrack here!

FYI: Richard is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit. Darren is wearing a Dior suit and Christian Louboutin boots.

