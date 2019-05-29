These New Yorkers Can't Tell the Difference Between Kate McKinnon & Reese Witherspoon (Video)

Kate McKinnon was a special guest on the latest episode of Billy on the Street, but with one big twist…host Billy Eichner kept introducing her on the street as Reese Witherspoon.

Kate and Billy were both in on the prank and countless New Yorkers mistook Kate for Reese.

In one memorable encounter, a man who had actually met Reese before did not recognize that the woman in front of him was actually Kate.

Watch the hilarious segment and see if you think Kate McKinnon looks like Reese Witherspoon…