Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:10 am

Thomas Middleditch Shares Adorable Reaction to Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Thomas Middleditch worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on the movie The Wolf of Wall Street and he’s opening up about what it was like to meet him.

Before he was cast on HBO’s Silicon Valley, Thomas played “Stratton Broker in a Bowtie” in the Oscar-nominated film.

“He’s tall, he’s charming, I shook his hand, he looked into my eyes, and I said to myself, ‘I get it – I get why it happened to him,’” Thomas said during an appearance on the IMDb Show. “He’s a godsend, he’s an angel, and his feet don’t touch – ever. I melted. I wanted him to hold me, maybe rock me, give me a little kiss on the cheek – on the lips, his choice.”

Thomas can next be seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

