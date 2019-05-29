Thomas Middleditch Shares Adorable Reaction to Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Thomas Middleditch worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on the movie The Wolf of Wall Street and he’s opening up about what it was like to meet him.

Before he was cast on HBO’s Silicon Valley, Thomas played “Stratton Broker in a Bowtie” in the Oscar-nominated film.

“He’s tall, he’s charming, I shook his hand, he looked into my eyes, and I said to myself, ‘I get it – I get why it happened to him,’” Thomas said during an appearance on the IMDb Show. “He’s a godsend, he’s an angel, and his feet don’t touch – ever. I melted. I wanted him to hold me, maybe rock me, give me a little kiss on the cheek – on the lips, his choice.”

Thomas can next be seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.