Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining Why

Alex Borstein, Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are on the cover of THR‘s comedy actress roundtable issue!

Here’s what the stars had to share with the mag…

Tiffany, on purposely leaving her phone in audition rooms: “You know what I’d do? I’d put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag, I’d do the audition, walk out and leave my bag. Then I’d come back and be like, ‘Oh, I forgot my purse.’ [I'd hear] ‘She is not as urban as I thought she’d be.’ Or, ‘She is so ghetto.’ ‘Her boobs aren’t big enough.’ ‘I really think we should just go with a white girl.’”

Jane, on handling the “peaks and valleys” of her career: “Embrace it all. And it doesn’t have to peak and then be all downhill. I am over the hill in a chronological sense, but there is a whole vista out there that I didn’t anticipate. So you can reach the peak and then you can go down and it can be just as interesting. It’s a good idea not to pay too much attention to what other people think are the peaks and valleys.”

Natasha, on why she wishes she’d done nudity earlier in her career: “I remember on Slums of Beverly Hills I was 17 and I was scared to even be in my panties. I had such a warped sense of self and fear of outside opinion that I didn’t want to open myself up to judgment. So, I felt like, if I can be this Joe Pesci tough-guy persona, I’d be keeping you at arm’s length. There’s something inherently vulnerable about ‘Here is my skin.’”

For more from the stars, visit HollywoodReporter.com.