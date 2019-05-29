Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose &amp; She's Explaining the Reason Why

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining the Reason Why

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 12:28 pm

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining Why

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining Why

Alex Borstein, Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are on the cover of THR‘s comedy actress roundtable issue!

Here’s what the stars had to share with the mag…

Tiffany, on purposely leaving her phone in audition rooms: “You know what I’d do? I’d put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag, I’d do the audition, walk out and leave my bag. Then I’d come back and be like, ‘Oh, I forgot my purse.’ [I'd hear] ‘She is not as urban as I thought she’d be.’ Or, ‘She is so ghetto.’ ‘Her boobs aren’t big enough.’ ‘I really think we should just go with a white girl.’”

Jane, on handling the “peaks and valleys” of her career: “Embrace it all. And it doesn’t have to peak and then be all downhill. I am over the hill in a chronological sense, but there is a whole vista out there that I didn’t anticipate. So you can reach the peak and then you can go down and it can be just as interesting. It’s a good idea not to pay too much attention to what other people think are the peaks and valleys.”

Natasha, on why she wishes she’d done nudity earlier in her career: “I remember on Slums of Beverly Hills I was 17 and I was scared to even be in my panties. I had such a warped sense of self and fear of outside opinion that I didn’t want to open myself up to judgment. So, I felt like, if I can be this Joe Pesci tough-guy persona, I’d be keeping you at arm’s length. There’s something inherently vulnerable about ‘Here is my skin.’”

For more from the stars, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
thr comedy round table 01
thr comedy round table 02
thr comedy round table 03
thr comedy round table 04
thr comedy round table 05
thr comedy round table 06
thr comedy round table 07
thr comedy round table 08
thr comedy round table 09
thr comedy round table 10
thr comedy round table 11

Credit: THR
Posted to: Alex Borstein, Jane Fonda, Magazine, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr