Tom Hiddleston Takes His Pup For a Walk in London!

Tom Hiddleston kept it casual while out for a stroll with his dog!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted taking his pup for a walk on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

Tom was totally decked out in Nike gear, sporting a baseball cap paired with a half zip and sneakers.

He is currently starring in a new production of Betrayal in the West End and is set to wrap up his run on June 1st.

Be sure to check it out if you are in the area!