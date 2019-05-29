Top Stories
Prince Harry Did Something You'd Never Expect a Royal to Do...And There Are Photos!

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone in Audition Rooms on Purpose & She's Explaining the Reason Why

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 12:58 pm

Tom Hiddleston Takes His Pup For a Walk in London!

Tom Hiddleston kept it casual while out for a stroll with his dog!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted taking his pup for a walk on Wednesday afternoon (May 29) in London, England.

Tom was totally decked out in Nike gear, sporting a baseball cap paired with a half zip and sneakers.

He is currently starring in a new production of Betrayal in the West End and is set to wrap up his run on June 1st.

Be sure to check it out if you are in the area!
