Vanessa Hudgens Responded To Fans Wanting Her to Play Catwoman in the Upcoming Movie

Fans have been dreaming of Vanessa Hudgens in the role of Catwoman ever since news of a movie was announced – and she’s 100% in!

The 30-year-old actress saw some of the memes and tweets she’s been tagged in on social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Okay, who do I need to talk to make this happen,” she commented to one meme she saw. In another she added, “Literally, this GIVES ME LIFE. @dccomics, JUST THROWING IT OUT THERE. Dream role.”

Vanessa even shared an adorable throwback pic of her dressed as Catwoman when she was just a toddler. Check it out below!