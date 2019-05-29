Top Stories
Cara Delevingne &amp; Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Are Miranda Lambert &amp; Husband Brendan McLoughlin Still Together?

Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 7:28 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Responded To Fans Wanting Her to Play Catwoman in the Upcoming Movie

Fans have been dreaming of Vanessa Hudgens in the role of Catwoman ever since news of a movie was announced – and she’s 100% in!

The 30-year-old actress saw some of the memes and tweets she’s been tagged in on social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Okay, who do I need to talk to make this happen,” she commented to one meme she saw. In another she added, “Literally, this GIVES ME LIFE. @dccomics, JUST THROWING IT OUT THERE. Dream role.”

Vanessa even shared an adorable throwback pic of her dressed as Catwoman when she was just a toddler. Check it out below!
