Wanda Sykes Takes Over As Host On 'Ellen', Reveals Her Cut Scene from 'Us'!

Wanda Sykes takes over on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday (May 29), and kicks off her guest host duties by giving the audience a glass of Chardonnay!

The 55-year-old comedian settled into her role as guest host, and put a twist on Ellen‘s recurring segment “Oh, Straight People” with “Oh, White People.”

Wanda also played with the Random Fail Generator, and revealed a cut scene she was in from the hit horror film Us.

Later, Wanda sits down to chat with Thomas Middleditch in support of his film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and surprises Jasmine Merlette from Birmingham, AL who teaches 3rd grade in the Teach for America program at Sun Valley Elementary School.



Wanda Sykes Plays ‘Oh, White People,’ and Reveals Her Cut Scene from ‘Us’

Click inside to watch the rest of Wanda Sykes’ appearance on The Ellen Show…



Ellen Can’t Interrupt Guest Host Wanda Sykes Now



Thomas Middleditch Literally Flies Himself to Work



Innovative Teacher Receives Life-Changing Gift