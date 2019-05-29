Top Stories
Here's What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom Amid His Press Interviews About Their Relationship

Natalie Portman &amp; Benjamin Millepied Look So Happy in Rare PDA Photos

Jonas Brothers Answer Question About Finally Taking Their Purity Rings Off

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 2:23 pm

Wells Adams Reveals Why His Parents Haven't Met Sarah Hyland's Parents: 'It's Going to Be So Weird'

Sarah Hyland‘s parents have not yet met Wells Adams parents and now Wells is explaining why.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah‘s parents and for good reason,” Wells said on the Your Favorite Thing podcast. “They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something.”

He added that they will meet at their wedding (though they are not yet engaged), saying, “They are going to hang out one time and it’s going to be at the wedding and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics.”

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” Wells said.
