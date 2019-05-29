Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2019? Week 7 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is heating up.

The hit CBS show’s 31st season kicked off last month with 11 teams starting out in California. Four teams have already been eliminated!

The teams includes players from The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor. This season is billed as the show’s first-ever “reality showdown.” Meet all the teams, if you haven’t already.

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

Leg 7 of the race found the teams heading from Uganda to Switzerland.

In this leg’s Roadblock, one team member was attached to a canyon swing. They then free-fall 400 feet and swing into the Gletscherschlucht Glacier Gorge. After the swing, they search the gorge for their next clue.

Tyler and Korey came in first place, and won a spa day. Nicole and Victor are the last ones to arrive – but it’s a non-elimination leg, so they’re safe!

No one goes home this week.

1st place: Tyler & Korey

2nd place: Colin & Christie

3rd place: Becca & Floyd

4th place: Leo & Jamal

5th place: Rachel & Elissa

6th place: Chris & Bret

7th place: Nicole & Victor