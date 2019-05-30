Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 1:15 pm

Adam Levine Is Giving Up a Ton of Money By Leaving 'The Voice'

Adam Levine Is Giving Up a Ton of Money By Leaving 'The Voice'

It was just revealed that Adam Levine would be leaving The Voice, and Gwen Stefani would take his place for season 17.

Now, THR has discovered that Adam was actually signed on for two more seasons, seasons 17 and 18, and decided to leave the show early. The publication is saying that he had “grown increasingly anxious in recent weeks to move on.”

Another interesting tidbit is that his remaining contract years were set to pay him more that $14 million per season, meaning he is leaving behind a nearly $30 million pay day by exiting early.

See what Adam posted after news broke that he would be leaving The Voice.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Adam Levine, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr