Adam Levine Is Giving Up a Ton of Money By Leaving 'The Voice'

It was just revealed that Adam Levine would be leaving The Voice, and Gwen Stefani would take his place for season 17.

Now, THR has discovered that Adam was actually signed on for two more seasons, seasons 17 and 18, and decided to leave the show early. The publication is saying that he had “grown increasingly anxious in recent weeks to move on.”

Another interesting tidbit is that his remaining contract years were set to pay him more that $14 million per season, meaning he is leaving behind a nearly $30 million pay day by exiting early.

