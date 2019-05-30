Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 12:32 pm

Adam Sandler on Performing His Chris Farley Tribute Song on 'SNL': 'I Tried Not To Cry'

Adam Sandler on Performing His Chris Farley Tribute Song on 'SNL': 'I Tried Not To Cry'

Adam Sandler hits the stage to speak during a panel discussion at his FYC event for Netflix’s Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh held at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

The comedian shared stories with his Punch Drunk Love director Paul Thomas Anderson and opened up about performing his Chris Farley tribute song.

“Certain parts catch me off guard, singing it. I did it in his hometown, too, in Milwaukee, so a lot of people knew him growing up were there, so that was emotional,” Adam expressed. “Then when I sang it on Saturday Night Live, that was amazingly emotional because I just remember hanging out with him there so much, and how he kind of dominated my life there. I loved him so much, and every cameraman, everyone in the studio loved him so much, so when I sang it there, it was extra heartbreaking. I tried not to cry.”

Adam also revealed that he called Chris Farley‘s mother, Mary Anne Farley, to get her approval: “Mrs. Farley was really happy and said, ‘I love that. I love when anybody talks about Chris, but you really knew him, and that would be very special for my family.’ So I had that in my head when we were recording,” he said. “I had some weird pressure in my head. I just wanted to make sure I did it right and did him justice.”
Just Jared on Facebook
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 01
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 02
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 03
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 04
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 05
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 06
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 07
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 08
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 09
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 10
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 11
adam sandler on performing his chris farley tribute song on snl 12

Credit: Leon Bennett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Sandler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr