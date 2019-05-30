Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 11:48 am

Baseball Player Albert Almora Jr Breaks Down on Field After Hitting Child with Foul Ball

Baseball Player Albert Almora Jr Breaks Down on Field After Hitting Child with Foul Ball
  • Baseball player Albert Almora Jr. appeared to cry on the field after his foul ball sent a child to the hospital – TMZ
  • How amazing does this Selena Gomez movie look!? – Just Jared Jr
  • Everyone loves Ali Wong! – Lainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift is making a big statement about her new music – Celebitchy
  • These exes are now in a Twitter feud – TooFab
  • Find out who Reese Witherspoon took to her premiere as her date – Popsugar
  • Harry Potter fans..get ready for some amazing news! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Random

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr